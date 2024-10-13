BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
BGT opened at $13.06 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
