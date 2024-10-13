BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stake Reduced by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,948 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 121,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

