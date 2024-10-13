BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 281,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.