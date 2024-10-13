BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 285,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.