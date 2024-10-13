BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

