BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.81.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
