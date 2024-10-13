BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CII traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
