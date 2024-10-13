BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $11.13 during trading hours on Friday. 163,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,274. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.