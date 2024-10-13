BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $11.13 during trading hours on Friday. 163,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,274. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.