BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
BFZ opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.