Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

