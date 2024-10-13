Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance
BMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.