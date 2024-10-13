BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $876.62 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $876.62 million and $12.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000091 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $14,384,246.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

