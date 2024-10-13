BitShares Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $27,883.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) is a cryptocurrency . BitShares has a current supply of 2,995,060,000. The last known price of BitShares is 0.00177843 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $36,605.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshares.github.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.