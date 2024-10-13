BitShares Market Cap Reaches $5.37 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $19,371.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) is a cryptocurrency . BitShares has a current supply of 2,995,060,000. The last known price of BitShares is 0.00177843 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $36,605.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshares.github.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.