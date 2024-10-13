BitDAO (BIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $471,389.85

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $471,389.85 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitDAO is 0.71160261 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $424,659.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

