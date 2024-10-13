Bitcoin Price Hits $62,681.17 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,681.17 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,239.03 billion and approximately $800.64 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.00518644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00030449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00072245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,767,103 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2010. Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,766,937. The last known price of Bitcoin is 62,837.3303557 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11771 active market(s) with $16,072,207,089.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.