Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $62,677.05 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,677.05 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,238.95 billion and $927.44 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00511446 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00070982 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,767,190 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2010. Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,766,937. The last known price of Bitcoin is 62,837.3303557 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11771 active market(s) with $16,072,207,089.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

