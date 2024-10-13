Bitcicoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.28 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $75,075.83 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcicoin has a current supply of 20,872,348,887 with 7,708,828,412 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcicoin is 0.00074221 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $78,297.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcichain.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.