Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BGI opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.88.
Birks Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.