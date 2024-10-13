Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.07. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 172,251 shares.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.75%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

