Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,629,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $46.85 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

