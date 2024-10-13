Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,642 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mobileye Global worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

