BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.0334 dividend. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

