BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 472,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

