Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 481,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ:BIOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 130,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of 751.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

