Beta Finance Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $850,841.14 worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beta Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 859,090,909 in circulation. The last known price of Beta Finance is 0.04410042 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $927,112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betafinance.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

