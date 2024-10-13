Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

