Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.02. Benson Hill shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 372 shares.

Benson Hill Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 124.29% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

About Benson Hill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benson Hill by 77.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 181,917 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.