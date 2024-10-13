Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $385.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.