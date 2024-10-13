Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
