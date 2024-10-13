Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $211.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $182.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

