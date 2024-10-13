Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of China stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

