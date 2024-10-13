Bank of America Trims Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Target Price to $485.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $496.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EG opened at $393.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.