Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 99,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

