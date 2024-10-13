Ballswap Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last Week (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $181,514.45 and approximately $32.04 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ballswap (BSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ballswap has a current supply of 799,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ballswap is 0.00000034 USD and is down -39.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $37.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

