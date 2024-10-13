Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Renasant were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $290,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Renasant by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Renasant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

