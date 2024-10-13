Ballew Advisors Inc Has $444,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 162.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.45 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.28%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.