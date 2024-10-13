Ballew Advisors Inc Has $29.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.1% during the third quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

