Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

