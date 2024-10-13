Ballew Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.