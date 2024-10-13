Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.32. 1,011,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 813,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$694.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

