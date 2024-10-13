Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.26 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $58.26 million and $4.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,291,082 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Badger DAO has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 20,291,081.96061343 in circulation. The last known price of Badger DAO is 2.91162503 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $5,053,202.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.badger.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

