Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 342977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$27.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

