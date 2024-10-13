Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $932.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $910.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

