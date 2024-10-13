Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.