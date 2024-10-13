Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.85 and its 200 day moving average is $449.92.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

