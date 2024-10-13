Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.61. 16,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 7,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

