AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,182.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $3,129.78 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3,008.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.