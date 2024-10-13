Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 408,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.67. 1,332,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,176. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $282.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

