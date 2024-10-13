AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUDC. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AudioCodes by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

