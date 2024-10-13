AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. 25,249,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,699,320. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

