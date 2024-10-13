Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 36,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 123,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.95 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.1050521 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Engineered Products news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

